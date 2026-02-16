Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leo's SpeakEasy's avatar
Leo's SpeakEasy
5d

You are an amazing writer and husband Troy ❤I'm so glad I found you....young love!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mr. Troy Ford
Michael Edward's avatar
Michael Edward
4d

“Reciprocity is so important in our ecosystem; self-care is also important.”

— well said, Troy. Please do the necessary self care, above all else.

Much love, brother. :)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mr. Troy Ford
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mr. Troy Ford · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture