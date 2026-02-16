I’ve been having a hell of a time with all of the news lately, how about you?



I don’t need to go into what that news is—we all know, and frankly, it’s all by design: The more time we spend hunkered down in anxious puddles is less time we have to attend to the authoritarian tsunami.

For a while, I’d been doing pretty well—reading the news but not allowing it to raise my blood pressure or anxiety, holding out hope that the fabric of the law and public protest will be strong enough to prevent an actual rupture of our democracy.

I’m heartened by the number of new grassroots newsletters that are calling out the tactics of would-be dictators, but while my social media feeds blow up with growing threats, it gets harder to peacefully abide in measured witness.

To be clear, by “measured witness” I do not mean ignoring the problem and pretending it isn’t happening, but rather, to see the actual news and then take whatever actions a body reasonably can to fulfill the duties of their moral conscience. And then, yes, get on with it—the rent don’t pay itself.

And I can’t stress enough how important “peacefully abiding” is for the individual whose nervous system is tuned to a different, neurodivergent key. It’s just a fancy way of saying “serenity,” itself a kissing cousin to “sobriety,” which for a kook who is also a recovering alcoholic is the most fundamental ground upon which one stands as a human being.



Without serenity and sobriety, the door to chaos is wide open. Add to that chronic anxiety, insomnia, and a bucketful of other disorders (including Exploding Head Syndrome and a recent bout of shingles), and no matter how “high functioning,” you’ve got a frustrated writer kicking the creative can down the road by decades, wound so tight only a stick of dynamite can unravel him.

But all this was the reason I left Twitter around 2016—what was originally a fun, informative romp through an internet rife with novelty and fascinating human interest quickly devolved into an outrage factory.



It’s not that it’s wrong, not at all, the calling outs, the retweets and restacks, the battle cries and “Amens!” It’s just that this particular instrument of protest cuts right through me, jangling my nerves and dissolving my focus until I’m pretty much good for nothing and nobody.



I strongly believe in the power of the “tweet”—I call it the stadium effect, whereby the volume of a single voice resonates with others to produce a noise so powerful it can shake foundations.

But to the same extent that our wider culture also roundly supports raising a glass for almost every occasion, the rising pitch of collective indignation can wreak havoc.

No, no, I am not leaving Substack. I was just waxing rhapsodic two weeks ago about The Bloomstack Life, the friendships and good cheer I have found here, and how important you all are to me.

I’m just feeling the need to clarify what it is I’m doing here at Ford Knows Books specifically, and Substack generally—both what I produce, and how I consume.

My goal was never to start a newsletter as a prelude to conquering the world, but merely to reach out and profess my love of reading and writing while adding my own peculiarly burnt offerings to the higher powers of literature.



Substack may want me to wring myself out trying to build a media empire, but I’m holding fast to my original mission:

To write books and talk about books with other book lovers.

Everything else is, shall we say, best efforts.

I hope you all will understand that, while I’m eyeballs deep in the million-and-one To Do’s of publishing my next book, Watrspout, I will miss a Monday post now and again. And that, try as I might, I find myself unable to keep up with all your stellar writing.

Reciprocity is so important in our ecosystem; self-care is also important.



In profound gratitude for your continuing indulgence and support on this swiftly tilting planet,



Troy



