Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Horvich's avatar
Michael Horvich
2d

Sad state of affairs, you deserve to be fabuousy wealthy based on the beauty of LAMB! Fondly, Michael

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mr. Troy Ford
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mr. Troy Ford
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture