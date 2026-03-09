⭐ And a Sundays in May Writing Group with MTF ⭐

I’m always looking for ways to accommodate my low-stress/low-cost self, and Reedsy Learning is just the ticket.

Since I am right now deep into editing and promoting my next book—Waterspout, preorders for July release coming soon!—I’m taking advantage of some of the free courses from Reedsy Learning, like How to Get Your Book Covered by Mainstream Media. I’ve taken a bunch of these before and found them super helpful.

And since I couldn’t travel to AWP last week (😭), I’m even more excited about the schedule of online conferences and masterclasses included with a 12-Month Reedsy Learning Membership. There are dozens of live events every year, including Q&As with agents, editors, and authors.

Here’s a taste of some coming up in the next month:

TODAY! - Masterclass: How Publishing Money Really Works with Noah Charney

3/11 - Masterclass: Writing Sprint #3 with Siena Palese

3/19 - Online Conference: From Submission to Publication with Noah Charney and Bloomsbury Editor Debbie Gershenowitz

4/7 & 4/9 - Online Conference: Book Proposals Demystified with Noah Charney

There are also two foundational novel writing courses taught by prolific author Tom Bromley: How to Write a Novel and How to Plan a Novel.

Sundays in May: How to Plan a Novel Writing Group with MTF

I’m so excited about digging into more courses, I’m offering readers of Ford Knows Books and Qstack the opportunity to work through a video course with me, MTF, not as an instructor but a co-conspirator.

⭐ Join Me Sundays this May to take the How to Plan a Novel video course and meet up for a small online writing group to bounce around ideas from the lessons and get feedback from me and others on your next (first?) novel. Let’s see how far we can take it one month!

Reedsy Learning’s How to Plan a Novel course is $49 - but our writing group is FREE.***

Sundays, May 3 through 31st from 2 - 3PM Eastern time (Space limited.)

Sign up for the Online Writing Group

***Yes, I get a 10% affiliate bonus if you enroll, but there is no additional charge for our May adventure together.

As an additional benefit to my readers, here is an exclusive 10% discount code for a 12-Month Reedsy Learning Membership:

⭐ Discount Code: FORDKNOWSBOOKS

You can also enroll à la carte to individual Masterclasses & Events starting at $5.

#BuryYourGays and Other Personal Problems:

On Feedback - Part 2

As promised, today I’m digging a bit deeper into some feedback I received on Lamb from a contest judge.

All feedback can be an opportunity for insights into how readers are receiving our books, and a judge who reads a lot of fiction is well placed to give a bird’s-eye view of your story and the market for it.

Like all good feedback, they started with something positive.

Lamb gave me much to enjoy. One of my favorite aspects was its documentary qualities—for example the description of Burning Man and its social dynamics and Kamala Harris officiating a gay wedding at San Francisco City Hall. In these places and others, the specificity of the detail was immersive and gave context for the characters’ emotions, psychology, and motivation. One of our contest’s key values is feeling like we are living an experience we’ve never had before, being transported to a specific place and time, and in that regard, this book shone. Great work.

Thank you very much!

Then we go on to some more specifics about why Lamb didn’t go further.

The main reason this book did not advance was that it shared much in common with the subject matter, themes, and craft execution of other books I’ve read … I see a number of gay novels each year that use similar elements in similar ways: a troubled friend who vanishes, a gay man who’s predatory towards a protagonist who hasn’t given wholehearted consent, slice of life elements about San Francisco and the late 80s/early 90s, drug use, descriptions of various gay relationships and friends/lovers, hate crimes and the experiences of being persecuted/bullied … a connection being drawn between a gay man who has passed away and Jesus (in this case through the use of the name “Lamb”), depictions of sex, and more.

Let’s go through this piece by piece.

The whole “gay man who has passed away and Jesus” and Lamb’s name thing? Completely and utterly not on my radar. That parallel literally never occurred to me until they mentioned it. “Lost little lamb” was more what I had in mind.

I understand that for this reader, Lamb maybe didn’t break any new ground. Totally fair to say although I must admit I personally have not read any gay novels in which a troubled friend vanishes—I’ll take their word for it that they’ve read more than a few even if I haven’t.

But I’m wondering if they are giving short shrift to a dynamic that is common (apparently) in gay literature because it reflects actual queer life. With our historic challenges surrounding identity and acceptance, queer people often leave places abruptly, cut ties, and reinvent themselves in new places. We call it a fresh start, or even ghosting; in sobriety circles, it’s called a “geographic.” Perhaps it’s common because it happens in real life, all too often.

For that same reason, I wonder if it’s fair to set aside a queer story which features that or any of the other tropes noted—predators, San Francisco (?), the 80s/90s (??), drug/alcohol use, gay relationships and friends (huh?), hate crimes, bullying, depictions of sex (???).

Basically, I don’t understand the whys of this list at all. I mean … how are we supposed to “write what we know” if people are going to read about our lives and say, “Ugh, how tired”...? Trust me, we’re tired too, but this is real life, not a glowed up version pretending that all is well and beautiful in Gay Land.

Also, that’s like saying mysteries need to stop featuring dead bodies, or romances should skip all the kissing because we’ve heard it all before.

But there was another line of feedback in particular that I wanted to mention:

Some tropes that were popular in earlier decades (for example, the potential use of Bury Your Gays in the way that the death of Lamb—a gay man who’s more lisping and feminine than the narrator and who the narrator calls “a big dumb crybaby” … is used as fuel for D’s narrative but doesn’t seem to do the Lambs of our real world much good) feel thin in 2025.

This struck me as odd because in the text I never referred to Lamb as lisping and feminine (they were perhaps careful not to say “effeminate”). In my mind, he was a big, tall, scary-looking dude trying to shield his marshmallow center, and I’m failing to see how a 15-year-old kid crying over a dead baby bird should be taken as “lisping.” If anything, assuming a man is not masculine because he cries is the thing not doing the Lambs of the world much good.

The “Bury Your Gays” trope, though, that was a concern for me, not only for Lamb but for my upcoming novel, Waterspout. The link above goes into more detail about how gays have been historically portrayed as expendable characters whose sinful ways must be punished, and how they often ended up dead.

This is now often considered a toxic trope, but I want to point out that at the time when these tropes were coalescing pre-Stonewall—and even on into the AIDS era—there were few counterbalancing depictions of queers living happy, fulfilled lives.

Now there are. Now you can read queer romances, sci-fi, fantasy, speculative, coming out, coming-of-age, historical, or literary fiction with queers living and loving out loud and not dying by The End. I assume the judge knows this. I assume they would not say to a gay author who wrote an AIDS drama, “Gee I kinda wish you’d let them live, I’m so tired of all the icky dying.”

I assume they also know that the story of everyone’s life concludes with The End written in granite. No less than Saint Cormac McCarthy said in so many words that serious literature must reckon with death. While I don’t think that holds in every case, the fear of death and AIDS was a central concern both in my young life, and in the stories I write. Should I pull my punches out of fear that readers might wish for something lighter? Obviously not.

I’m going to go out on a fairly sturdy limb and say that in 2026, a queer #OwnVoices story, especially one that draws inspiration from the author’s life, is not leaning on old tropes when describing the nuts and bolts of queer life back when it was dangerous to even say the words “gay” or “queer” unless you were screaming it at someone while chasing them down the street.

We have now an entirely different dynamic to that of queer literature over fifty years ago when authors had to write a bitter end for a vilified character in order to avoid censure.

To the extent that queer-phobia is alive and kicking in many places today, such stories are hardly tired to someone running for their life, maybe fleeing a situation abruptly without explanation hoping to find a new one with people who will love their queer selves.

Maybe let’s look a little deeper. Old tropes?

Welcome to 2026 and Making America Great for affluent, abled, cis, white, heterosexual Christians Again.

Fin.

